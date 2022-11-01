Making the headlines in your packed Mid-Ulster Courier

Making the headlines in your packed Mid-Ulster Courier
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Tuesday 1 November 2022 9:23

Making the news headlines in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier...

Police treating fire at Magherafelt Orange Hall as arson attack

Investing in rescue vehicles puts Magherafelt-based North West Mountain Rescue Team on the right track!

£5m investment to bring jobs to Toome

Fresh appeal made 10 years on from David Black’s murder

Up to three year wait for endometriosis treatment

‘Viable pipe bomb type device’ found after Cookstown security alert

Entrepreneurial Cookstown couple narrowly avoid jail for £179,578 VAT fraud

Pomeroy native Kathy is ‘Inspirational Woman of the Year’

Planned Royal Mail strike called off

NI set for second Assembly election - but no date set

Newmills PS honoured with award

Scarily huge crowds attend Cookstown and Dungannon Halloween events!

Photo special: Girlguiding Tyrone celebrates 100th birthday!

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271