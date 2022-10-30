Fire at Orange Hall in Magherafelt

Police have launched an investigation following the report of a fire at an Orange Hall near Magherafelt on Sunday evening, October 30th.

Inspector McNeill said: “We received a report at around 5.00pm of a fire at the premises on the Aghagaksin Road, officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who are currently at the scene.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1480 of 30/10/22.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org