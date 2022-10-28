Sectarianism and racism on the rise in Mid-Ulster

Sectarianism is on the rise in Mid-Ulster and is growing quicker here than in any part of Northern Ireland, new statistics show.



In fact, hate crime in general is increasing in the district, according to figures released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.



A hate crime or incident can involve people being targeted based on their disability, gender identity, race, religion and sexual orientation. It can take many forms such as physical and verbal attacks, vandalism, graffiti, online abuse and threatening behaviours.

