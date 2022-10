Lecturer and Early Years Specialist, Fey Cole, from Dungannon, picked up the top prize for ‘Best use of social media for Education’ at the recent Northern Ireland Social Media Awards.

With pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Fey’s online educational platforms bring opportunities for Further Education students from County Tyrone to engage with the wider sector and learn from other professionals from across the globe.

