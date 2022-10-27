Tournament held in memory of Ali raises over £6,000

Tournament held in memory of Ali raises over £6,000
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Thursday 27 October 2022 16:43

On Saturday October 8, a cheque for £6,250 was presented to the Air Ambulance NI, the proceeds of the first annual charity five-a-side football tournament and family fun evening held in memory of Allister (Ali) Kelly.

Allister's family and the organising committee would like to thank the following businesses who helped in making the night such a great success: Linden Foods, Moy Park, Martin's Costcutters, Killymoon Castles, David Wilson Hardware, Food Centre Castlecaulfield, Fergies Hair, Helen's Boutique, The Village Chippy, Davidson's Bar, Tener's Butchers, Market Square Post office, Donaghmore Butchery, and Balloo Hire.

They would also like to thank everyone who assisted in making the evening a success, all the teams who took part and everyone who attended the event.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full story, or check out our epaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271