Tournament held in memory of Ali raises over £6,000

On Saturday October 8, a cheque for £6,250 was presented to the Air Ambulance NI, the proceeds of the first annual charity five-a-side football tournament and family fun evening held in memory of Allister (Ali) Kelly.

Allister's family and the organising committee would like to thank the following businesses who helped in making the night such a great success: Linden Foods, Moy Park, Martin's Costcutters, Killymoon Castles, David Wilson Hardware, Food Centre Castlecaulfield, Fergies Hair, Helen's Boutique, The Village Chippy, Davidson's Bar, Tener's Butchers, Market Square Post office, Donaghmore Butchery, and Balloo Hire.

They would also like to thank everyone who assisted in making the evening a success, all the teams who took part and everyone who attended the event.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full story, or check out our epaper