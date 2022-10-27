Collision closes Caledon road

Collision closes Caledon road
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Thursday 27 October 2022 10:44

The Derrycourtney Road, Caledon, is closed at the junction with the Knockaginny Road following a road traffic collision this morning, Thursday 27th October.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271