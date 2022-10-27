Collision closes Caledon road

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Email:
newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com
Thursday 27 October 2022 10:44
The Derrycourtney Road, Caledon, is closed at the junction with the Knockaginny Road following a road traffic collision this morning, Thursday 27th October.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Mr Bryan Henderson. SC224233
St Brigid’s PS, Brocagh P1 pupils. dd223755
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271