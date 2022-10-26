Donaghmore is ‘Best of the Best’!

Donaghmore, has been crowned ‘Best of the Best’ at the 2022 Best Kept City, Town, Village and Housing Area Awards after winning in the ‘Best Kept Small Village’ category.

The village wowed the judges with its kaleidoscope of floral displays and huge community effort to create a beautiful environment for all its residents.

The success comes off the back of the 'Ulster in Bloom' and 'Britain in Bloom' titles. It is the first time an area has won all three awards - the treble!

As a result, Donaghmore has automatically qualified for the All-Ireland competition.

