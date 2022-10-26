Air 'not fit for human consumption' in three Mid-Ulster Council areas!

'God knows what they are consuming in terms of air quality' - Molloy

Air 'not fit for human consumption' in three Mid-Ulster Council areas!
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Wednesday 26 October 2022 10:38

Mid-Ulster District Council’s development committee has called on the local authority to send a letter to residents of three areas in the district where the air is, according to a councillor, “not fit for human consumption”.

An air quality report presented to members of the committee at its meeting on Thursday, October 13, shows three air quality management areas (AQMA) in the district are located at Newell Road in Dungannon, Charlemont Street in Moy and Magherafelt town centre.

For the full story, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271