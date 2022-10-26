Air 'not fit for human consumption' in three Mid-Ulster Council areas!

Mid-Ulster District Council’s development committee has called on the local authority to send a letter to residents of three areas in the district where the air is, according to a councillor, “not fit for human consumption”.

An air quality report presented to members of the committee at its meeting on Thursday, October 13, shows three air quality management areas (AQMA) in the district are located at Newell Road in Dungannon, Charlemont Street in Moy and Magherafelt town centre.

