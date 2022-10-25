Making the headlines in your packed Tyrone Courier

Making the headlines in this week's Tyrone Courier...
'Barry was sharp and witty and had an amazing appetite for life'
Coalisland brothers remanded in custody over alleged Traveller feud
Cookstown residents living in danger zone
Is Gortgonis hub project still a goer?
Donaghmore is ‘Best of the Best’!
Air 'not fit for human consumption' in three Mid-Ulster Council areas!
Soldiers not questioned over Coagh ambush plans
Sectarianism and racism on the rise in Mid-Ulster
Festive 10p parking in Dungannon and Magherafelt centres
Potential for dog friendly parks to be explored
Finance Minister meets Mid-Ulster businesses
Dungannon man is Chef of the Year
Mary's Meals Cookstown Support Group helping feed two million children in world's poorest countries
Dungannon lecturer wins award at the NI Social Media Awards
Augher-based Property People receive multiple awards at ESTAS
Mid-Ulster success highlighted at Civic Awards
Moderator sees humanitarian support for Ukraine first-hand
Photo special - St Mary’s PS Maghery Open Day/Fun Day
Photo special - Dungannon Choral Society Harvest Praise