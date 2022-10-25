Making the headlines in your packed Tyrone Courier

Making the headlines in your packed Tyrone Courier
Tuesday 25 October 2022 9:50

Making the headlines in this week's Tyrone Courier...

'Barry was sharp and witty and had an amazing appetite for life'

Coalisland brothers remanded in custody over alleged Traveller feud

Cookstown residents living in danger zone

Is Gortgonis hub project still a goer?

Donaghmore is ‘Best of the Best’!

Air 'not fit for human consumption' in three Mid-Ulster Council areas!

Soldiers not questioned over Coagh ambush plans

Sectarianism and racism on the rise in Mid-Ulster

Festive 10p parking in Dungannon and Magherafelt centres

Potential for dog friendly parks to be explored

Finance Minister meets Mid-Ulster businesses

Dungannon man is Chef of the Year

Mary's Meals Cookstown Support Group helping feed two million children in world's poorest countries

Dungannon lecturer wins award at the NI Social Media Awards

Augher-based Property People receive multiple awards at ESTAS

Mid-Ulster success highlighted at Civic Awards

Moderator sees humanitarian support for Ukraine first-hand

Photo special - St Mary’s PS Maghery Open Day/Fun Day

Photo special - Dungannon Choral Society Harvest Praise

