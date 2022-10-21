WATCH: St Joseph's receive special message of support ahead of new musical

Pupils and staff at St. Joseph’s Grammar School Donaghmore got a pleasant surprise on Tuesday evening, just before they treaded the boards for their opening performance of the musical, ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’.

Sir Tim Rice, who penned the songs of ‘Joseph’ (as well as The Lion King and Aladdin), sent the cast a personal video wishing them success on their opening night and thanking them for performing 'Joseph'. Sir Tim’s message caused shock and excitement among the students and directors, Roisin Corr and Sean O’Neill.

