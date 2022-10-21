IRA chants by Irish women's football team condemned

A cleric whose father was murdered by the IRA at Ballygawley Police Station has asked Irish politicians who are consulting on unification to "drain the putrid pus" of indoctrination in the wake of their national women's team chanting IRA slogans.

And Cookstown Orange District has also submitted a letter condemning the chanting to Irish TD Simon Coveney.

The Republic of Ireland women's team caused major controversy when a video emerged of them celebrating their victory over Scotland on Tuesday of last week by chanting IRA slogans.

Rev Dr David Clements of Cullybackey Methodist Church commented at the Irish parliament's Public Consultation on the Constitutional Future of the Island of Ireland.

