St Patrick’s Academy ready to rock with new musical

Preparations are well underway for St Patrick’s Academy’s upcoming musical production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber smash, 'School of Rock', which will open on 26th October.

Over 70 students and a few other surprise performers will take to the stage in this energetic and witty offering, filled with catchy tunes and side-splitting dialogue.

The story centres around the rock'n'roll slacker Dewy Finn, who fakes a teaching qualification to deputise for an absent member of the prestigious Horace Green prep-school.

