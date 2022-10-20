St Patrick’s Academy ready to rock with new musical

English teacher Mark Shields is playing a lead role.
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Thursday 20 October 2022 17:01

Preparations are well underway for St Patrick’s Academy’s upcoming musical production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber smash, 'School of Rock', which will open on 26th October.

Over 70 students and a few other surprise performers will take to the stage in this energetic and witty offering, filled with catchy tunes and side-splitting dialogue.

The story centres around the rock'n'roll slacker Dewy Finn, who fakes a teaching qualification to deputise for an absent member of the prestigious Horace Green prep-school.

See the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271