New initiative at Market Square ‘potential to be a great asset’ for Dungannon

New initiative at Market Square ‘potential to be a great asset’ for Dungannon

An artist’s impression of what the proposed project, adjacent to 27 Market Square will look like.

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Thursday 20 October 2022 18:11

Dungannon Enterprise Centre have been granted planning permission for the temporary installation of modified shipping containers and lightweight structures in Dungannon’s Market Square.

The containers are part of 'The Space at Market Square', which has already hosted several successful markets over recent weeks.

It will allow for further events to be held throughout the year and will breathe new life into Dungannon's town centre, with live music and craft demonstrations also in the planning.

See story in this week's Courier or check us out online:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221019tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271