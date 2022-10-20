New initiative at Market Square ‘potential to be a great asset’ for Dungannon

Dungannon Enterprise Centre have been granted planning permission for the temporary installation of modified shipping containers and lightweight structures in Dungannon’s Market Square.

The containers are part of 'The Space at Market Square', which has already hosted several successful markets over recent weeks.

It will allow for further events to be held throughout the year and will breathe new life into Dungannon's town centre, with live music and craft demonstrations also in the planning.

See story in this week's Courier or check us out online:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221019tyronecourier