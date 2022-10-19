Donaghmore on cloud nine after Ulster in Bloom success

Donaghmore was 'top of the crop' after the Tyrone village was awarded at this year's Translink 'Ulster in Bloom'.

In an event hosted at Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon, the popular horticultural competition celebrated the fantastic work of green-fingered gardening enthusiasts across the country and officially recognised the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.

Donaghmore's community gardeners were rewarded for all their hard work after the area scooped the 'Village' award.

It is the second consecutive year Donaghmore has won the honour.

