Donaghmore on cloud nine after Ulster in Bloom success

Donaghmore on cloud nine after Ulster in Bloom success
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wednesday 19 October 2022 14:49

Donaghmore was 'top of the crop' after the Tyrone village was awarded at this year's Translink 'Ulster in Bloom'.

In an event hosted at Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon, the popular horticultural competition celebrated the fantastic work of green-fingered gardening enthusiasts across the country and officially recognised the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.

Donaghmore's community gardeners were rewarded for all their hard work after the area scooped the 'Village' award.

It is the second consecutive year Donaghmore has won the honour.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full story, or check out our epaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271