Tyrone man is charged with the murder of Damien

A thirty-nine-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering Damien Heagney, whose remains were recovered from a County Tyrone reservoir, having not been seen alive since New Year’s Eve.

At a special sitting of Strabane Magistrate's Court which was held on Thursday morning last, Stephen Eugene McCourt of McGartland Terrace, Dromore, County Tyrone, was charged with murdering the victim on a date between 31st December, 2021 and 6th January, 2022.

