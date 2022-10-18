Sad passing of former Cookstown Councillor

Sad passing of former Cookstown Councillor
A FORMER Cookstown councillor and well known member of the Mid-Ulster community has passed away.

Maureen Lees, who was a DUP councillor for Cookstown, died peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital last Friday, 14th October.

Maureen, who also worked for Alistair’s Bakery in Moneymore for many years, was the dearly beloved wife of Raymond, much loved and devoted mother of Ronald, Phillip, Gillian and the late Keith, loving grandmother of David and dearest sister of Nan, Jim, Jackie, Geordie and the late Betty.

The funeral of Mrs Lees took place yesterday, Monday, 17th October, from her home, Mountainview Terrace, for a service in Calvary Free Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and family circle at this sad time.

