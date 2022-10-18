Parking restrictions proposed in Moy

Parking restrictions proposed in Moy

Mid-Ulster District Council’s development committee has backed plans from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to implement parking restrictions in Moy, with one councillor stating his hope this leads to greater parking enforcement in the village.

At a meeting of the committee, members heard how DfI Roads is proposing to introduce parking and waiting restrictions at Charlemont Street in Moy.

