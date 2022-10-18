Don't miss YOUR Mid-Ulster Courier with all the news and photos around the Cookstown and Magherafelt districts this week....

In YOUR packed Mid-Ulster Courier this week:



Tyrone man is charged with murder of Damien Heagney

Former Cookstown Councillor passes away

Road resurfacing information for Draperstown

District 80 restaurant closes in Cookstown blaming rising costs

Magherafelt High School awards presented – picture page

St Mary's Grammar School Formal - two pages of photos

St Mary's Grammar School welcomes Year 8 students – picture page

Dungannon Music and Drama Festival to return

RUC man 'instructed not to question soldiers over Coagh ambush plan'

New initiative for Dungannon's Market Square

Newmills Wildlife Gardening Club receives Queen's Award

Over three pages of around the courts

Special feature on the Credit Union

Niamh Louise Gala Ball at Glenavon Hotel – two pages of photos

IRA chants by Irish women's football team condemned

Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt Royal Mail staff join strike

Mid-Ulster ratepayers to pay towards strike action by Council workers

Ulster Scots evening at St Coleman's Parish, Stewartstown picture page

Ulster and Britain in Bloom titles for Donaghmore feature

All the news from the Council chamber

Blink-182 tour for Belfast

Mid-Ulster BB Battalion finally gets to celebrate Jubilee

Mid-Ulster community groups to benefit from National Lottery Funding

South Tyrone Hospital Retired Nurses dine out – picture page

Ballylifford Primary School P1 pupils

Cookstown hosts Highland Dancing Competition photos

Two pages of village notes

Maghera's David Fulton named Pig Farmer of the Year

17 Pages of all your local sport

