Tullylagan Vintage Owners’ Association Memorial Road Run in aid of Children's Heartbeat Trust.

Alan Graham, Robert Beggs, Cathy Faulkner, Norman Sloan, Fred Faulkner chatting prior to the start of Tullylagan Vintage Owners’ Association Memorial Road Run in aid of Children's Heartbeat Trust.

Saturday 15 October 2022 11:28

Tullylagan Vintage Owners’ Association recently held a very successful Memorial Road Run in aid of the Children's Heartbeat Trust.

