Businesses in Augher and Dungannon honoured at Health and Fitness Awards

Two businesses in Augher and Dungannon have picked up awards at the recent NI Health and Fitness Awards.

Pauric Grimes, of Level Up Home of Coaching in Augher, won the Male Personal Trainer of the Year award, while Dungannon’s Karen Birnie, of KB Dance Fitness, was highly commended in the Covid Champion / Lockdown Legend category.

Over 400 gym owners, personal trainers and fitness professionals gathered at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in South Belfast where business and individuals were awarded through various categories, including Health & Fitness Service of the Year, Breakthrough Personal Trainer, Gym Team of the Year and Community Engagement of the Year.

