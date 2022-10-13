The life and times of Dungannon Workhouse revealed

A new website depicting the life and times in the old Dungannon Workhouse has been unveiled.

It was launched at a function in the Square Box, Ranfurly House, with Dr Ciaran Reilly, Maynooth University the guest speaker.

The website address is: www.dungannonwork

house.com

Ms Cora Corry, Chair of Mid-Ulster Council opened proceedings by welcoming everyone. She said she was proud for the Council to have been involved with Donaghmore Historical Society for such a worthwhile project. There is valuable information available on the website for anyone researching a sad period in Irish history. Very important are the nearly 4000 names of those who died between 1842 and 1892.



