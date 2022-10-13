Damien Heagney murder: Accused remanded in custody

A 39-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of Cookstown man Damien Heagney.

Stephen Eugene McCourt is accused of murdering Mr Heagney between 30 December 2021 and 6 January 2022.

Mr McCourt, of McGartland Terrace, Dromore, County Tyrone, confirmed he understood the charge during the hearing at Strabane Magistrates' Court.

No bail application was made and he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Dungannon Court by video link on 2 November.