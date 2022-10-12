Dungannon GP avoids jail after ‘tsunami of bad luck’

A doctor who abused his position as a General Practitioner to obtain prescription-only drugs has avoided jail after it emerged his conduct was triggered by “a tsunami of bad luck.”

Dr Peter Sabherwal (57) whose address was given as Campbell Surgery, Quarry Road, Dungannon admitted seven counts of possessing Diazepam on various dates between 2014 and 2015.

He further accepted a single count of fraud by abusing his position between 2010 and 2015, through issuing prescriptions in the names of patients at the practice who were also his employees.

