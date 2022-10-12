Dungannon bypass on the right road

An update on the potential Dungannon bypass may be provided soon, according to the division roads manager of DfI Roads Western Division.

The highly sought after bypass has been talked about for years and following the successful opening of the A31 Maghera bypass and progress on the A29 Cookstown bypass, local politicians are keen to see moves made on a similar scheme in Dungannon.

Addressing a meeting of Mid-Ulster District Council on Thursday, September 29, the Western division roads manager, Daniel Healy said his team are also keen to see the project added to regional strategic transport network plan.

