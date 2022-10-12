Councillor slams Department over failure to provide footpath on ‘bad Dungannon road’

An opportunity “may have been missed” to provide a footpath on a Dungannon road, DfI Roads Western Division’s road manager has said.

Daniel Healy’s comments were made at during a meeting between the roads authority and Mid-Ulster District Council and followed a question from Councillor Meta Graham about the Manse Road in Dungannon, which she described as having a “a couple of very bad corners”.

“With regards to the Manse Road in Dungannon it has no footpath from the junction of the Old Eglish Road to the junction at Beachvalley,” said Cllr Graham.

“It has a couple of very bad corners and now there is a housing development in the process of being built."

