Aughnacloy farmer's death at Clogher mart ‘was preventable’: inquest

An inquest has found the death of an Aughnacloy farmer who sustained severe head trauma at a cattle mart could have been prevented, an inquest has heard.

Eighty-year-old Harry McAnespie was struck after a faulty-latched gate swung open at Clogher Valley Mart on 23rd June, 2018. He was air-lifted to hospital but sadly passed away.

Married for 54 years, and father to four children and nine grandchildren, Mr Ansespie’s widow told the inquest he had the energy levels of a man 20 years his junior and was a person of routine who rarely missed the Mart.

Describing the loss of her partner and best friend, Mrs McAnepsie said: “Family and farming were his life.”

