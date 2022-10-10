Magherafelt road death appeal by Police

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt on Tuesday, 7th June are appealing for information.

Testing at the scene was carried out by officers on Sunday, 9th October and road closures were in place.

Between 10am and 2pm, the Aughrim Road was closed between the Aughrim Road Roundabout at the by-pass and also at the Ballynagarve Road.

Meanwhile, between 2pm and 4pm the Aughrim Road was closed between both ends of Derrygarve Road.

The scene testing is part of the investigation into a two-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday, 7th June. Sadly, 49-year-old Ainslie Gordon from the Cookstown area died as a result of his injuries.