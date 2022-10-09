SGN Natural Gas director delighted with natural gas conversion uptake

The high volume of natural gas conversions taking place in key towns throughout Tyrone is ‘extremely encouraging’, according to David Butler, Director of SGN Natural Gas.



A former Head of Engineering at SGN Natural Gas, Mr Butler has been overseeing the installation of state-of-the-art polyethylene gas pipes throughout the company’s network area. This innovative form of transporting natural gas to homes and businesses puts Northern Ireland at the forefront on the road to net zero. Construction work is ongoing in Dungannon, Cookstown, Coalisland and Magherafelt, with more households becoming connectible each week.



Mr Butler commented: “As a company, we are dedicated to making natural gas available to as many residents and businesses as possible within our network area, and we are delighted with the uptake so far.



“Many prospective customers understandably have questions before making the switch. Converting heating systems after a lifetime of using solid fuel heating can take a period of adjustment, but we are always open and honest about the benefits for those taking advantage of our innovative infrastructure.



“We were able to help inform hundreds of residents over the summer about the benefits of converting to natural gas through a series of fun days throughout our network area. Our Sales Team were on hand to talk through the grants and incentives we can offer to make a natural gas conversion more affordable.



“Eligible households can avail of our fully funded grant to convert to natural gas including free loft insulation and cavity wall insulation, or our 50% off grant which also includes free loft insulation and cavity wall insulation. We also provide a 0% finance option for customers.



“Importantly, natural gas tariffs in Northern Ireland are regulated unlike oil, which can change price on a daily basis, thus giving customers certainty in the winter months ahead.”



Feedback has been positive from customers in the network area to date following their own home heating conversions.

Dungannon resident Martin McCool explained that his initial interest in converting came from his time working in London, and that it was difficult to go back to oil-fired heating when he arrived home.



He said: “My time in London really opened my eyes as to how handy natural gas is. Most homes in that city are all heated by gas, and it’s easy to see why. It’s so much cleaner and more efficient than traditional fossil fuels, hot water is instantaneous, and it’s also great to see that SGN Natural Gas is looking to the future with carbon-free heating on the horizon.”

With a vision for a carbon net-zero environment by 2050, the company’s innovative network is designed to ensure there is now a clear pathway to a fully decarbonised, cleaner fuel future for the region that can deliver significant environmental benefits for the planet. Importantly, SGN Natural Gas is working with industry partners on the integration of green, non-fossil fuels like biomethane into the network, which is expected in 2023.