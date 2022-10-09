Cllr critical of rural housing needs test

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) have stressed the importance of the rural housing needs test, despite a Carntogher councillor branding the exercise as “not fit for purpose whatsoever”.



Speaking at council’s monthly meeting, where NIHE were giving a presentation, Councillor Sean McPeake referenced a recent test carried out in a Maghera village, the result of which he said came as a “slap in the face to the community”.



“The rural social housing needs test, is really very disappointing and not fit for purpose whatsoever,” said Cllr McPeake. “It gives communities a false reading of what the outcomes may be and false expectations.



“As an example in early 2021 in Gulladuff there was a housing need test carried out, there was a tremendous response, mobilised by the local community group. Out of that, there were 45 applicants deemed eligible.



“Out of that 45 there were 14 that went on to the housing need waiting list and out of that, there was only two deemed to be in housing stress.



“When I got the breakdown from the Housing Executive, it said, and I quote: ‘Although there was an encouraging response to the housing need consultation, given the increase was relatively marginal the current five year 2021-26 projected need for Gulladuff remains at zero.’



“So out of all the work and all the responses and expectations that went into it the community feel it is a slap in the face to essentially be told there is no need.”



He continued: “The test as it is is totally unfit for purpose. The glossy literature about social housing and the private rented sector is really meaningless when that is the result I have experienced in my own area.



“There is no point going out and asking community to do these things if that is the sort of response they get back.”



In response, Grainia Long, chief executive of NIHE, said she appreciated what Cllr McPeake was saying and accepted it is a challenge to “get the balance right” with these tests.



“How do we ensure we are reflecting need correctly while not raising expectations unnecessarily, I take that point,” said Ms Long.



“It is a very difficult balance to strike. Sometimes it is possible to do, sometimes it is not.



“I think the key for us is ensuring we first of all have the data right as the numbers drive our ability to assess need and that allows your planning and place shaping teams to determine where is best for us to build.



“It also drives housing associations who will be looking at that and where the opportunities are and ultimately, it drives investment.”



“I take the point there are always risks that once we speak to individual households and communities there is a risk it raises expectations. We don’t want to do that unnecessarily but we do have to have conversations to see what appetite is locally.”

NIHE’s rural and regeneration manager, Sinead Collins said she understands the frustration with the test, but stressed it is absolutely necessary.



“Without it we may have the scenario where people are not aware of the need to come forward and put their name on the waiting list in order to be counted for their needs to be assessed for social housing,” she said.



“There was a really big response to the Gulladuff test. There were 45 returns and we don’t always get that kind of return but unfortunately the need was not necessarily for social housing.



“In cases like this, where we understand the community’s frustration, we will give careful consideration to new build proposals for that area.”