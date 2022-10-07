RM Dungannon names Niamh Louise Foundation as recipient of Community Fund

Steven Mullan from RM Dungannon is pictured with Catherine McBennett, Founder of the Niamh Louise Foundation, Diane Creevy, Finance Director, RM Dungannon and Grainne Hackett from the Niamh Louise Fou

Friday 7 October 2022 17:38

PART of the RM Group, RM Dungannon has announced the second community recipient of its £4,000 Community Grants scheme that was announced earlier this year.

Nominated by team members at RM Dungannon, the recipient of the second RM Dungannon Community Fund has been announced as the Niamh Louise Foundation, following the initial £1,000 grant to Sperrinview Special School back in April.

The Niamh Louise Foundation was nominated by several employees at RM Dungannon.

