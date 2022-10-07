Donaghmore, Caledon & Stewartstown Bloom at awards

Donaghmore is 'top of the crop' after the Tyrone village was awarded at this year's Translink 'Ulster in Bloom'.

In an event hosted at Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon, the popular horticultural competition celebrated the fantastic work of green-fingered gardening enthusiasts across the country and officially recognised the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.

It was a successful event all round for Mid-Ulster as second place went to Caledon in the same category and third place in the Large Village Category was Stewartstown.

Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or see the Courier online:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221005tyronecourier