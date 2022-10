Torrent Cllr Dan Kerr said it is great to see one of the Coalisland Canal Pathway enhancement projects has finally been delivered and the lights switched on.

Stated Cllr Kerr: “This will allow walkers/runners to use this section of the Coalisland Canal Pathway 365 days a year 24/7.

