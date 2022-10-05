HE reveals housing stress and homeless increase in Mid-Ulster

A graph produced by NIHE showing the demand for social housing in Mid-Ulster.

By a Courier reporter

By a Courier reporter

Wednesday 5 October 2022 17:08

Over 60 per cent of applicants seeking social housing within the bounds of Mid-Ulster District Council are in housing stress, councillors have been told.

During council’s monthly meeting, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) provided councillors with a presentation on housing investment plans for the borough.

NIHE’s chief executive, Grainia Long’s presentation showed that as of March 2022, there were a total of 2,158 applicants on the waiting list for a social house across the borough. Of these, 1,307 (61 per cent) are categorised as living in housing stress.

