HE reveals housing stress and homeless increase in Mid-Ulster

Over 60 per cent of applicants seeking social housing within the bounds of Mid-Ulster District Council are in housing stress, councillors have been told.

During council’s monthly meeting, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) provided councillors with a presentation on housing investment plans for the borough.

NIHE’s chief executive, Grainia Long’s presentation showed that as of March 2022, there were a total of 2,158 applicants on the waiting list for a social house across the borough. Of these, 1,307 (61 per cent) are categorised as living in housing stress.

Read the full story in this week's Courier or see the Courier online:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221005tyronecourier