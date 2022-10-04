Redevelopment of Gortgonis Leisure Centre in doubt

DESPITE getting the go-ahead from Mid-Ulster District Council's Planning Committee in the Summer, major development of a leisure centre at Gortgonis is now in jeopardy.

Torrent Cllr Dan Kerr told the Courier he was “extremely disappointed” to learn at a meeting of the Council that the entire Gortgonis Leisure Centre facility refurbishment project could be put on hold or in trouble due to the Department of Communities withdrawal of “substantial funding” which was previously ringfenced for the Coalisland project.

Stated Cllr Kerr: “This is a huge slap in the face for the Coalisland community."

