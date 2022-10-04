LISSAN MAN IN ROAD TRAGEDY

LISSAN MAN IN ROAD TRAGEDY

Police at the scene of the tragedy on the dual carriageway between Moneymore and Cookstown.

Tuesday 4 October 2022 14:34

A 66-year-old man has tragically died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Cookstown to Moneymore dual carriageway on Friday last, September 30.

The collision, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, was reported shortly before 7.30am.

The deceased was Mr Alan William Calderwood from Lissan.

