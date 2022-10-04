Inside your packed 72-page Tyrone Courier this week....

In your 72-Page Tyrone Courier this week:
Don't miss our 23-page supplement featuring P1 schools throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster
Tributes paid to Dungannon road victim
Redevelopment of Gortgonis Leisure Centre in doubt
New search for Donaghmore 'disappeared' Columba
Donaghmore, Caledon & Stewartstown Bloom at awards
Almost 700 potholes in Mid-Uster
A5 and Cookstown bypass update
Levels of housing stress and homelessness on increase in Mid-Ulster
Police appeal for information on murdered Kildress man
£1.9m Fivemiletown fraudster loses bid to appeal jail sentence
Hagan's Bar, Dungannon to go on the market
Mortgage Angels marks its 15th Anniversary
Plus - 17 pages of all your local sport
All this and more in your Tyrone Courier… out now … or see the Courier online:
https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221005tyronecourier