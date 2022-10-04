Dungannon road victim was ‘great family man’

The funeral cortege of Mr Niall McDonald at St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon.dd224018

Tuesday 4 October 2022 14:31

The Dungannon man who tragically lost his life in the Aughnacloy area last week was a "great family man", mourners at his funeral heard.

Niall McDonald, 44, Lambfield Meadows, died after he was struck by a car on the Tullyvar Road while out walking on Monday night of last week.

His funeral was held on Saturday in St Patrick's Church, Dungannon with interment afterwards in Carland Road cemetery.

