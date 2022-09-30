Celebrating 100 years of excellence at St Joseph’s Grammar, Donaghmore

St Joseph’s Grammar students pictured at a Past Pupils’ Annual Dinner held in the Conway House Hotel in 1961.

Friday 30 September 2022 14:31

St Joseph’s Grammar School Donaghmore is celebrating 100 years of excellence.

St Joseph's Grammar was founded in 1922 by a Belgian religious congregation called the Daughters of the Cross.

The purchase of the land for the school site was facilitated by the then parish priest, Very Reverend Joseph O’Neill.

The first contingent of nuns arrived in 1920 having been permitted to open a hospital in the only building on the site at that time, now commonly known as the Convent building.

These first three sisters arrived with very few belongings but were able to rely on the generosity of local people who supplied them with farm animals and other provisions.

