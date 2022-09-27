Fivemiletown murder attempt – local man in court

A twenty-five-year-old man appeared in court on Monday charged with attempting to murder two Police officers following an incident in which their car was rammed by a tractor in Fivemiletown at the weekend.

Matthew Nolan from Tattenabuddagh Lane, Fivemiletown is further charged with threatening to kill the officers, damaging three PSNI vehicles, driving while disqualified and without insurance, dangerous driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a specimen of breath, failing to stop and remain at the scene of accident in which damage was caused and failing to report this to Police.

