25-year-old man due in court on attempted murder charges following Police incident in Fivemiletown

Detectives investigating an incident when three Police cars were damaged after being rammed by a tractor in Fivemiletown have charged a man.



The 25-year-old man faces 14 charges including two counts of attempted murder, three of criminal damage, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified and other motoring-related offences. The charges relate to reports made on Saturday, 24th September.



He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrate's Court on Monday, 26th September.



As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.