Two requests for Irish language street signs

Residents of a further two streets within Mid-Ulster are soon to be surveyed to see if they support the erection of Irish language signs on their streets.

At a meeting of council’s environment committee on Wednesday, September 14, those in attendance were informed the local authority’s building control service has received valid letters signed by occupiers of both Castleview Manor, Castlecaulfield and Derrycloony Road, Augher, requesting the erection of dual language street signs.

