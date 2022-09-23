Two requests for Irish language street signs

One of the Irish language street signs erected on the Annaghmakeown Road, Castlecaulfield. SC223833

By a Courier reporter

By a Courier reporter

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Friday 23 September 2022 18:10

Residents of a further two streets within Mid-Ulster are soon to be surveyed to see if they support the erection of Irish language signs on their streets.

At a meeting of council’s environment committee on Wednesday, September 14, those in attendance were informed the local authority’s building control service has received valid letters signed by occupiers of both Castleview Manor, Castlecaulfield and Derrycloony Road, Augher, requesting the erection of dual language street signs.

