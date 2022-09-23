Ranfurly store in charity fundraiser

EUROSPAR Ranfurly have been hard at work over the past month holding various charity events and fundraisers for local children’s cancer charity, Cancer Fund for Children.

The team at the Ranfurly store held an exciting raffle to win a hamper filled with summer goodies including sweet treats, candles and summer games which local customer, Iris, was delighted to win.

