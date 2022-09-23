Donaghmore Priest reinstated after stepping aside four years ago over historical allegations

Donaghmore Priest reinstated after stepping aside four years ago over historical allegations
By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Friday 23 September 2022 18:14

A DONAGHMORE priest and prominent former GAA coach who stepped aside from parish duties four years ago following allegations about “a historical safeguarding concern” has been reinstated.

Fr Gerard McAleer, chose to voluntarily stand aside from his role in Donaghmore in October 2018 over concerns brought to the Archdiocese of Armagh and reported to gardaí, which related to a time prior to his ordination as a priest in the 1980s.

The former principal of St Brigid’s High School in Armagh and St Patrick’s Academy in Dungannon was assistant manager of the All-Ireland-winning Tyrone senior football team led by Mickey Harte in 2003 – the same year he took up his role as parish priest in Donaghmore.

Read the full story in this week's Courier or go on-line

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220921tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271