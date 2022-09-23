Donaghmore Priest reinstated after stepping aside four years ago over historical allegations

A DONAGHMORE priest and prominent former GAA coach who stepped aside from parish duties four years ago following allegations about “a historical safeguarding concern” has been reinstated.

Fr Gerard McAleer, chose to voluntarily stand aside from his role in Donaghmore in October 2018 over concerns brought to the Archdiocese of Armagh and reported to gardaí, which related to a time prior to his ordination as a priest in the 1980s.

The former principal of St Brigid’s High School in Armagh and St Patrick’s Academy in Dungannon was assistant manager of the All-Ireland-winning Tyrone senior football team led by Mickey Harte in 2003 – the same year he took up his role as parish priest in Donaghmore.

