Clogher Valley Show Awards and Bursaries

Erin Marlow from Fintona, winner of the £1,000 bursary award and plaque, in memory of Capt. R.H. Lowry OBE, the former President of Clogher Valley Show, has received her award from his son, Nicholas Lowry, show chairman.

Also taking part in the presentation were Ruth Montgomery, show secretary and Dr. Mark Carson, CAFRE Greenmount College, where Erin is studying for a degree in Sustainable Agriculture.

The award will be presented annually to a first year agricultural student to help further their studies.

