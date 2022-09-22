St Ciaran’s wins prestigious ICT excellence award

Staff, students and parents involved in the application process at a school celebration which recently took place. SC223816

Thursday 22 September 2022 14:29

Capita and C2K recently held its annual awards ceremony in the Merchant Hotel, Belfast to recognise and celebrate effective responses and successes by schools in the face of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

St Ciaran’s College is delighted to be awarded the Post Primary Winner of the Excellence in ICT category!

