St Ciaran’s wins prestigious ICT excellence award

Capita and C2K recently held its annual awards ceremony in the Merchant Hotel, Belfast to recognise and celebrate effective responses and successes by schools in the face of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

St Ciaran’s College is delighted to be awarded the Post Primary Winner of the Excellence in ICT category!

