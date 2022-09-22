Mid-Ulster Health Care, Dungannon sponsored walk for Hospice

Mid-Ulster Health Care, Dungannon sponsored walk for Hospice

GPs and Practice Staff at Mid-Ulster Health Care, Dungannon. Seated from left: Dr. Terry Johnston (GP) , Judith Barber (Hospice Community Nurse), Sarah O'Hare (Fundraising Officer, Southern Area Hospi

Editor

Reporter:

Editor

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Thursday 22 September 2022 14:24

GPs and Practice Staff at Mid-Ulster Health Care, Dungannon raised £3541.86 for The Southern Area Hospice after completing a sponsored walk at The North Coast on Saturday 28 May 2022.

The Practice would like to thank all patients who contributed to this event.

See this week's Courier or go on-line

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220921tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271