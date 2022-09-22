Mid-Ulster Health Care, Dungannon sponsored walk for Hospice

GPs and Practice Staff at Mid-Ulster Health Care, Dungannon raised £3541.86 for The Southern Area Hospice after completing a sponsored walk at The North Coast on Saturday 28 May 2022.

The Practice would like to thank all patients who contributed to this event.

