Massive gas increases in Moy, Benburb & Armagh

Thursday 22 September 2022 17:34

MORE than 120 Firmus Energy customers in Moy, Benburb and Armagh areas are facing gas price increases as the cost of living crisis continues to escalate.

As announced recently by the Northern Ireland Utility Regulator, continuing increases in global wholesale gas prices are impacting the tariffs of local energy suppliers.

As a result of these unprecedented global prices, Firmus Energy energy is being forced to announce increases to its natural gas tariffs in the Greater Belfast Network and Ten Towns Network area by 56.3%. This increase will take effect from 3rd October.

