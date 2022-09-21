RSD remembers Her Majesty  The Queen at annual Prize Day

Year 14 leavers with their awards from Royal School Dungannon    Prize Day. Included are guest speakers Professor Michelle McKinley and Robin Morrow. AM223802

Wednesday 21 September 2022 17:44

THE Headmaster of the Royal School Dungannon has joined the many tributes following the death of The Queen, describing Her Majesty as “an extraordinary woman, someone born to wealth and privilege but defined by a life of humility, compassion and humanity”.

Speaking at the school's Annual Prize Day on Wednesday last, Dr David Burnett said: “As a nation, we are mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“If we are to think about the values which unite us, which give us clarity on our common humanity, then there is no better example than our late Queen.”


