Remembrance evening is held in Moygashel

People from Moygashel and outlying district gather at the village flag pole and new Memorial Portrait where a short Act of Remembrance was held by councillor Clement Cuthbertson followed by floral tri
Moygashel held a Mark of Remembrance for Her Majesty The Queen on Friday evening last.
Meeting at the flag pole on Moygashel Main Street at 7.30pm, a new Memorial Portrait was erected.
