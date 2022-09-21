Dungannon Act of Remembrance for Her Majesty

Dungannon's Market Square was filled on Sunday afternoon for the Dungannon Town Act of Remembrance for the Life and Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II organised by The Loyal Orders, welcoming

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wednesday 21 September 2022 17:49

An Act of Remembrance for the life and service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was held in Dungannon on Sunday afternoon by the Loyal Orders.

A large number gathered at Lord Northland Memorial Orange Hall in Dungannon at 2.45pm, with the service beginning at 3pm in Market Square.


